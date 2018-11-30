MEDIA ALERT: Atomera Announces 2nd Annual Technology Seminar at IEDM 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEDM Conference 2018 – Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, will be holding a seminar on ‘MST: More than Mobility,' at the 64th IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting in San Francisco.



Join Atomera and industry visionaries, as they share technological breakthroughs in the areas of semiconductor and electron device technology. During this seminar, leaders from industry and academia will share their insights on using Atomera's MST technology as a flexible tool to extend the life of Moore's law and to solve many of the challenges faced by today's semiconductor manufacturers.

When: Tuesday, December 4, 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm PST Where:



San Francisco Hilton Hotel, Union Square

Tower 3, 4th floor, Room: Union Square 19-20

Who: Topics and speakers include: Advantages of MST Channel High-k/Metal Gate Transistors

Jeff Smith and Prof. Suman Datta, Frank M. Freimann Chair Professor of Engineering, University of Notre Dame





Benefits of MST® for Ultra-shallow Junction (USJ) Formation

Xi (Robin) Zhang and Prof. Tsu-Jae King Liu, Dean of Engineering and Roy W. Carlson Professor of Engineering, University of California, Berkeley



Initial Study of Trap Generation and Dielectric Breakdown in MST Devices

Paul Nicollian, Semiconductor Reliability Corp.



About MST

Mears Silicon Technology is a patented, quantum-engineered material which can enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. MST is an ultra-thin film of reengineered semiconductor that incorporates layers of non-semiconductor material. This engineered silicon lattice has unique electrical properties which address several key device engineering challenges the industry currently faces as it seeks to reduce costs and lower power consumption. That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes empowering competitive new product designs in existing fabs. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. www.atomera.com

Customer Contact: Atomera Aabid Husain (408) 442-5248 customer@atomera.com Press Contact: Green Flash Media Jeremy Hyatt press@atomera.com