Cambridge Golf Completes Acquisition of Body Symphony

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Cambridge Golf, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC:VIRA), today officially announced the acquisition of Body Symphony, LLC.

Cambridge Golf is targeting the multi-billion-dollar US market for sports, nutrition, and lifestyle products. Specifically, the Company is targeting the rapidly growing US golf market. Through its unique approach to sports and nutrition, Cambridge is positioned to participate in this massive market through its strategic and targeted line of products tailored for the golf and sports enthusiast. Cambridge Golf is poised to bring innovation to the golfing market with creative performance nutrition products, golf balls, equipment, clothing, accessories, and more.

Body Symphony ( www.mybodysymphony.com ) with headquarters in Sarasota FL, focuses on bringing advanced Nutritional and Superfood Products to market. The Company has pioneered the use of pumpkin seed protein into great tasting products optimized for clean and healthy nutrition needs with several unique products. Body Symphony has also expanded its offerings to include other vital nutrients, delivery systems, superfood products, mixes and oil, all uniquely formulated with the best clean, vegan and paleo ingredients. The Company markets its products directly on its website in addition to select, quality-oriented health food retailers, fitness and medical facilities. A nationwide network of independent product ambassadors is in development.

"Body Symphony embraces the Cambridge strategy of bringing innovated products to market with a focus on lifestyle, sports and nutrition," commented Craig Forney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to add Dr. Max MacCloud and his team to Cambridge. Dr. MacCloud brings 40+ years of clinical experience and three doctorates in the health sciences (D.O., N.D., Ph.D.) to the team. Body Symphony will continue to serve its existing markets with current and future products. We have plans to leverage their market leading pumpkin protein and other superfood formulations to create industry leading golf focused nutrition products, complementing our Gimme Brand. Details of this acquisition caused a small delay in Cambridge Golf financial reporting filings as we needed to ensure full accounting compliance and completeness."

"Cambridge Golf is a platform to accelerate innovation for the golfing market. I am excited to join their team of companies," stated Dr. Max MacCloud. He added, "We look forward to releasing our first golf focused products in the near future to revolutionize nutrition for golfers of all capabilities."

About Cambridge Golf:

Cambridge Golf is publicly traded holding company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA). www.cambridgegolfing.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

