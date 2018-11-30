ShotSpotter Sets December 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during December 2018:



ROTH Capital 7 th Annual Deer Valley Corporate Access Event

December 5-9, 2018 (one-on-one meetings only)

Montage Deer Valley Resort in Park City, UT

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Imperial Capital 2018 Security Investor Conference

December 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/imperial22/ssti/

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Liolios at +1 (949) 574-3860.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company's flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by more than 90 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Liolios

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@liolios.com