ShotSpotter Sets December 2018 Financial Conference Schedule
NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during December 2018:
ROTH Capital 7th Annual Deer Valley Corporate Access Event
December 5-9, 2018 (one-on-one meetings only)
Montage Deer Valley Resort in Park City, UT
Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Imperial Capital 2018 Security Investor Conference
December 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY
Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/imperial22/ssti/
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Liolios at +1 (949) 574-3860.
About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company's flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by more than 90 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.
