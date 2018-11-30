Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ITW to Webcast the Company's 2018 Investor Day

Globe Newswire  
November 30, 2018 7:30am   Comments
Share:

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced the company will webcast its annual Investor Day which will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018. ITW will webcast senior management presentations beginning at 9 a.m. (EST).

To view ITW's 2018 Investor Day webcast, please access the company's investor relations website at http://investor.itw.com. A webcast replay will be available until December 7, 2019.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Relations 
Illinois Tool Works 
Trisha Knych 
Tel: 224.661.7566 
mediarelations@itw.com		   Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com

 

Illinois Tool Works logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga