ITW to Webcast the Company's 2018 Investor Day

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced the company will webcast its annual Investor Day which will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018. ITW will webcast senior management presentations beginning at 9 a.m. (EST).



To view ITW's 2018 Investor Day webcast, please access the company's investor relations website at http://investor.itw.com . A webcast replay will be available until December 7, 2019.

