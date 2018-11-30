ITW to Webcast the Company's 2018 Investor Day
GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced the company will webcast its annual Investor Day which will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018. ITW will webcast senior management presentations beginning at 9 a.m. (EST).
To view ITW's 2018 Investor Day webcast, please access the company's investor relations website at http://investor.itw.com. A webcast replay will be available until December 7, 2019.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.
|Media Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com
|Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com