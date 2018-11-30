Giving Back to Animals This Holiday Season

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many of us love animals, whether it's the comfort of our pets, the fascination with wildlife roaming the planet or the beauty of ocean dwellers. Yet, around the globe animals face distress, abuse and suffering. They are the forgotten victims in natural disasters and they endure human cruelty and neglect when forced to entertain tourists or accidentally become tangled up in discarded or lost fishing gear.

Maya,meaning 'graciousness', is an Asiatic bear in Pakistan.In November 2016 World Animal Protection and its partner group, the Bioresource Research Centre worked together to rescue her.

She is now at the Balkasar sanctuary with other rescued bears.World Animal protection has with partners, been rescuing bears from the suffering and abuse of bear dancing for over 20 years.

Photo Credit: World Animal Protection









World Animal Protection, a top rated charity in Canada, works to stop the suffering of animals worldwide and during the holiday season, those who care about animals can help by purchasing a World Animal Gift . With over 35 gifts to choose from, they make great presents for animal lovers, while having a lasting impact for animals.

Gifts include helping dogs in developing countries where they are often killed because people fear they have rabies. Up to 10 million dogs globally are killed inhumanely every year because of this fear and other conflict with humans. To date, we have saved more than a million dogs from this fate by vaccinating them against rabies, including this sweet girl named Bruno.

The charitable gifts improve lives for other innocent creatures too. Like Maya the bear in Pakistan. Maya was sold on the black market to her owner as a frightened cub who used her as "entertainment" to earn a living. She was brutally trained to "dance" for tourists.

World Animal Protection, along with the Pakistan Bioresource Research Centre (BRC) managed to rescue Maya. And more recently, three adorable bear cubs. They are all now living happy, healthy lives at the Balkasar bear sanctuary in Pakistan. Sadly, countless bears worldwide still need to be rescued.

That's why World Animal Gifts are significant, so more animals like Bruno and Maya can be saved.

"These gifts are perfect for animal lovers. And it's a chance to give something back to animals who give us so much. A delicious fruit basket can go to a rescued bear. Another gift can improve the health of stray dogs or protect Canadian marine animals from lost fishing gear. These gifts are life-saving and mean so much to animals around the world," says Josey Kitson, Executive Director for World Animal Protection.

There are many great gifts to choose from:

Help A Best Friend – Help vaccinate 50 dogs against rabies for $50.You'll save their lives and help them live in harmony with their community.

Open Young Hearts– This gift is for the kids on your list who will change the world. Inspire young animal lovers with a $55 gift that protects their favourite creatures like dogs and turtles.

Provide a Festive Feast – For $45 you can feed rescued animals from a natural disaster, for one week including cats and dogs.

Give Comfort and Joy-Your gift of $165 allows mother pigs to move around naturally instead of being confined in small cages.

Health for the Holidays - Provide two rescued bears with vital medication for $35. This helps keep them healthy and strong on the road to recovery.

How it works:

∙Visit WorldAnimalGifts.ca and choose from a variety of life-saving gifts

∙Personalize your free eCard or download a PDF for your loved one

∙Protect animals around the world

About World Animal Protection:

World Animal Protection, formerly known as the World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA), is active in more than 50 countries. From our offices around the world, we work with businesses, governments, local partners and animal welfare organizations to find practical ways to prevent animal suffering worldwide. www.worldanimalprotection.ca

For further information, images and interviews with spokespeople please contact Nina Devries, Media Manager for World Animal Protection.

