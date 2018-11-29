Blockchain Power Trust Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Power Trust ("Blockchain Power" or the "Trust") (TSXV:BPWR) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. All amounts in this release are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Highlights

Produced 28,206 MWh of energy for the third quarter of 2018 generating revenue of $1.0 million from the sale of electricity and $2.5 million from green certificates ("GCs"), an energy production increase of 53% from the third quarter of 2017. Produced 108,338 MWh of energy for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 generating revenue of $5.0 million from the sale of electricity and $8.2 million from GCs, an energy production increase of 87% from the comparative period of 2017.

Revenue of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 30% from the third quarter of 2017. Revenue of $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 50% from the comparative period of 2017.

Earned operating margin (revenue less cost of sales excluding depreciation) of $1.9 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 4% over the operating margin of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2017 (see reconciliation of operating margin under "Non-GAAP Measures"). Earned operating margin of $7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 21% over the operating margin of $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Mined 85 Bitcoin during the third quarter of 2018 with revenue of $0.8 million from mining operations at an average realized price of $8,891 (US$6,807) per Bitcoin. Sold 106 Bitcoin during the third quarter realizing cash proceeds of $0.9 million at an average price of $8,801 (US$6,726).

Paused Bitcoin mining operations as of October 1, 2018 due to a determination that it is not currently profitable for the Trust to either supply or purchase energy for its Bitcoin mining operations given the decline in the price of Bitcoin, increased mining difficulty rates, and continued robust pricing environment for electricity in Romania and Europe generally.

J. Colter Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Power commented, "We continue to focus on our renewable energy portfolio. While we are disappointed to have paused our cryptocurrency mining activities, one of the key drivers of this is the ongoing strength in local power markets which is unambiguously positive for our core business."

About Blockchain Power Trust

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, acquires interests in renewable energy, blockchain and cryptocurrency related assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. The Trust seeks to provide investors with long-term, stable value creation, while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through investment in a range of operational green energy, blockchain and cryptocurrency related assets. The Trust intends to qualify as a "mutual fund trust" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The Trust will not be a "SIFT trust" (as defined in the Tax Act), provided that the Trust complies at all times with its investment restriction which precludes the Trust from holding any "non-portfolio property" (as defined in the Tax Act). All material information about the Trust may be found under the Trust's issuer profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipates", "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" and "will". The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. Details of the risk factors relating to Blockchain Power and its business are discussed under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in Blockchain Power's annual management's discussion & analysis dated May 15, 2018, a copy of which is available on Blockchain Power's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Blockchain Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Trust has included certain non-GAAP measures to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS, including operating margin.

Operating margin is calculated as cost of sales from revenues as follows:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended (in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted) September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Total revenue $ 4,329,907 $ 3,328,684 $ 14,200,388 $ 9,476,673 Less: Cost of sales excluding depreciation 2,387,346 1,311,024 6,487,821 3,127,718 Operating margin $ 1,942,561 $ 2,017,660 $ 7,712,567 $ 6,348,955

The Trust believes that operating margin, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Trust. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other entities. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management's determination of the components of non-GAAP and additional measures are evaluated on a periodic basis influenced by new items and transactions, a review of investor uses and new regulations as applicable. Any changes to the measures are duly noted and retrospectively applied as applicable.

