INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against India Globalization Capital, Inc. in the District Court for the District of Maryland

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired India Globalization Capital, Inc. ("IGC") (OTC:IGCC) common stock between September 26, 2018 and October 29, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



Wolf Haldenstein is seeking to recover damages caused by defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Investors who have incurred losses greater than $100,000 in the shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc., you may, no later than January 2, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in India Globalization Capital, Inc.

Specifically, IGC and certain top official made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that

IGC was engaged in ventures or promotions which it had not developed to commercial stage



IGC or its management had engaged in operations contrary to the public interest; and



that as a result of the foregoing, IGC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and led to IGC's suspension from trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange, and the commencement of delisting proceedings from that exchange.

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. traded as high as $14.58 per share on October 2, 2018, and traded as low as $0.42 per share on October 30, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.