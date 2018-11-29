Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its second quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-672-9508 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST.

A taped rebroadcast will be available from December 14, 2018 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on January 13, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21898745)

