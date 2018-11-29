II-VI Incorporated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Dr. Chuck Mattera, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nasdaq 39 th Investor Conference in London, U.K. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:00 PM GMT (9:00 AM ET).



Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Technology Officer and President Laser Solutions, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET).

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

