SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. ("Halozyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HALO).

The investigation concerns whether Halozyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 26, 2018, Halozyme issued a press release announcing "that prior to data analysis, the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] has agreed to Halozyme's request to change the primary endpoint of the HALO-301 study to the single primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). As a result, the previously planned interim analysis will not be conducted." Following this announcement, Halozyme's stock price fell $1.24 per share, or 7.42%, to close at $15.47 per share on November 27, 2018.

