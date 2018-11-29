Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 29, 2018 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 (11 cents) per share that will be payable January 23, 2019, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on January 9, 2019.

About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company's web site at www.gentex.com.

Contact Information
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814

Gentex_Tag-small.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga