Johnny J. Mack PhD Joins Canbiola, Inc. Corporate Advisory Board

Johnny J. Mack, PhD , a seasoned career professional and senior executive in healthcare, mortgage banking, community development, and nonprofit organizations, has been appointed as the charter member of the Advisory Board. Dr. Mack is a founding member of the board of directors of Realizing the Dream, Inc., with Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III, and now serves as the president of its rebrand, Realizing the Dream International. Dr. Mack has also served as the executive director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and president of the Drum Major Institute, a New York based NGO co-founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He also founded Communities Without Boundaries International, a peace and development organization, and through it has worked in more than 25 countries globally. Dr. Mack is also principal and managing partner of the Jonymak Group, LLC, a global research and consulting firm that works across sectors – private, public, and community – focusing on strategic, advisory, development, and public affairs services to business, government, and nonprofit organizations.

Dr. Mack received the Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a second major in Theology from Oakwood University, Huntsville, AL. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has more than 30 years' experience directing program, administration, and financial management systems and operations. He is the recipient of the Honorary Doctorate of Humanity conferred by Beulah Heights University. He is a Senior Fellow at the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute, Stanford University, and the Henry Hart Rice Fellow at the School for Conflict Analysis & Resolution, George Mason University, where he earned both Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

Dr. Mack adds, "Opioid use is devastating too many communities throughout the world. This problem can be addressed in part by making available a safe and affordable alternative that improves the quality of life and helps restore their health and wellness. I am delighted to join the Canbiola team."

Canbiola is a manufacturer of proprietary non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, CBD, extracted from the hemp plant. We are focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products for both the medical and consumer market. Our product line includes hemp oil drops (of various concentrations), muscle and joint salves, and production of its new CBD CryoGel pain relief product. All products are non-opioid-based, all natural and organic compound products that contain 99.9% pure CBD and are THC free.



According to Canbiola's CEO Marco Alfonsi, "Having Dr. Mack join as the charter member of the Advisory Board speaks to the potential and opportunity to grow the Company and our mission of making a difference in people's lives." Mr. Alfonsi added, "Adding the Corporate Advisory Board to complement our well renowned Medical Advisory Board adds a new dimension of resources and professionalism to the organization as we expand into new products and opportunities with CBD products. We believe that Dr. Mack will open doors of potential opportunities in government and industry relationships for Canbiola that would not otherwise be available to us."

Alfonsi concluded, "This is a very exciting time in the Company's focus upon broadening our reach and horizons via professionals like Dr. Mack."

