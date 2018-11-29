Butler Snow Adds 2 Attorneys to Ridgeland Office

RIDGELAND, Miss., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Timothy W. Lindsay and Robin Banck Taylor have joined the firm's Ridgeland office. Lindsay and Taylor will both practice with the firm's labor and employment group.



"We are excited to have Tim and Robin join our firm in our growing Ridgeland office," said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. "The depth of experience they bring in labor and employment will be an asset to our firm and to our clients."



Butler Snow represents private and public sector employers throughout the United States in every aspect of the employment relationship. At the core of the firm's employment practice is a philosophy that preventative advice and action are the most efficient means for resolving and preventing workplace disputes. Butler Snow excels in providing counseling, training, litigation defense, traditional labor relations representation and immigration services for employers.



Lindsay has practiced exclusively in the field of labor and employment law on behalf of management since 1987. He has been retained by clients to serve in a number of capacities including consultation for day-to-day personnel issues, supervisor training, handbook drafting and review, EEO audits, wage and hour investigations, union campaigns and negotiation of collective bargaining agreements. In addition to defending civil actions in court, Lindsay frequently represents management's interests before various state and federal administrative agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.



Lindsay has been recognized by Best Lawyers® as Jackson's employment law – management lawyer on the year, by Super Lawyers® for employment and labor, by Chambers USA®, by the Mississippi Business Journal as a Top 10 Leaders in Law and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating. He is a member of the American, Madison County and Capital Area Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar and the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association. He received his bachelor's degree and his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.



Taylor focuses her practice on defending employers and management in employment-related disputes, including disputes involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful discharge, failure to accommodate, FMLA interference, non-competition and non-solicitation covenants, trade secret and other related state and common-law claims. In addition to her active litigation practice, she also regularly counsels employers on day-to-day personnel issues including hiring, compensation, discipline, termination, covenants not to compete, protections of confidential information and trade secrets. Taylor has been recognized by Best Lawyers® and by Chambers USA®.



Taylor is a member of the American, Madison County and Capital Area Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar and the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association. She received her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Belhaven College and her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Tulane Law School.

