SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Class Period: February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

