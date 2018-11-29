Cortex Sets Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Conference Call for Thursday, December 6th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. ("Cortex") (TSXV:CBX), a North American network-as-a-service complete document management & e-invoicing solutions provider, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. MT), to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The financial results will be issued prior to the call and will be available on SEDAR.



Cortex's management will host a conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, December 6th, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-273-9672 Local dial-in number: 1-416-340-2216

Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Cortex at 403-219-2838.

A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through December 13th, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-408-3053 Local replay number: 1-905-694-9451 Replay ID: 1503476#

About Cortex

Cortex is a service-centric, digital transformation solutions provider focused on revolutionizing B2B document exchange. We help businesses save time and money by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with AP and AR invoice automation. Companies on the Cortex Network are positioned for success with solutions that offer the scalability and flexibility needed to evolve with their unique business needs. Cortex specializes in the development and delivery of integrated electronic document intake and management solutions using flexible connection methods that leverage existing technologies and processes.

Cortex is currently enabling digital transformation in over 11,000 companies in the Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow

President and CEO

jleetzow@cortex.net

403-219-2838

Jason Baird

VP, Finance & CFO

jbaird@cortex.net

403-219-2838