Henry Rollins to Headline ContentTECH Summit 2019 in San Diego

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is there anything he can't do? That's one of the many reasons, the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) is excited to announce Henry Rollins as the closing keynote speaker at its upcoming content technology event, ContentTECH Summit 2019. The inaugural event (formerly Intelligent Content Conference) will be held April 8-10 in San Diego, California.



Aside from being a musician and punk rock icon, Rollins is also an actor, writer, publisher, television and radio host, comedian, activist, photographer, storyteller, podcaster, motivational speaker and so much more-phew! TV Guide has called him a "Renaissance Man." The Washington Post says he's a "diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter."

Currently, Rollins is in the midst of an international tour the "Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow 2018," where he shares photos and stories from his adventures around the world throughout his career. He also hosts a weekly NPR radio show in L.A. You can find him on the History Channel's H2 network hosting the TV show, "10 Things You Don't Know About." In 2014, Henry received the prestigious Ray Bradbury Creativity Award in recognition for his lifelong contribution to the arts, his passion for social activism, as well as his intense passion for the importance of maintaining books and libraries.

"Henry Rollins clearly understands how to create engaging content. Just look at his career. He's mastered storytelling no matter the medium or platform," explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. "We're beyond excited to welcome him to the stage at the ContentTECH Summit where our audience of content marketing practitioners, enterprise marketers and technologists can experience first-hand his amazing storytelling abilities and take home inspiration for creating compelling content for their customers."

Rollins will deliver the closing keynote at the ContentTECH Summit, April 10, 2019. This is the first year for ContentTECH Summit after CMI evolved and rebranded the content strategy event, Intelligent Content Conference.

For more information and to register for ContentTECH 2019: ContentTECHSummit.com

You can also check out this video to learn more about ContentTECH: https://youtu.be/XtSqxmyiWCk

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI's Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring.

