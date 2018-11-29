SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tenaris, S.A. (TS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Tenaris, S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company") (NYSE:TS). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ts.



The investigation concerns whether Tenaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published a report saying that Tenaris's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. The report states that, "[t]he judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012." The article continued, "[t]he officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela[] . . . for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that . . . Rocca's group was [ultimately paid] $1.95 billion for[.]" Following this news, Tenaris's stock dropped $2.64 per share or roughly 10% to close at $24.36 on November 27, 2018.

