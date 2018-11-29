FTI Consulting Enhances Global Risk & Investigations Practice with the Appointment of Former IRS Special Agent

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of David Williams as a Managing Director in the Global Risk & Investigations Practice ("GRIP") within the firm's Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment. Based in New York, Mr. Williams has 25 years of financial investigative and litigation experience and will assist the firm with domestic and international investigations.



"I am very pleased to welcome David to the team," said Paul Ficca , Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. "David has led comprehensive forensic financial investigations and has a deep understanding of the multijurisdictional investigative process. With his impressive background and extensive experience, I am confident that he will be a great asset to the firm."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Williams was a tax attorney and special agent for the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigations division, where he led complex financial crime investigations involving tax evasion, fraud, money laundering, corruption and Bank Secrecy Act violations. For 17 years, he was a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York and conducted international and domestic terrorism, counterintelligence, hawala and sanctions investigations. Mr. Williams earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law and is licensed to practice in New York State. He is also a Certified Fraud Examiner.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Williams said, "I am very excited to join FTI Consulting's robust and highly skilled team of investigative professionals who work relentlessly to help clients across the globe mitigate risk and maximize opportunities."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



