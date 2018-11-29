Invitation to introductory investor and analyst call with Metso's new President and CEO Pekka Vauramo on December 14, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. EET



Metso Corporation, press release, November 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Metso's new President and CEO Pekka Vauramo will introduce himself to institutional investors and analysts in a conference call on December 14, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. EET.

There will be limited amount of lines available. The event will not be recorded but a transcript will be available afterwards at www.metso.com/reports .

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

United States: +1 6 319 131 422

other countries: +44 333 300 0804

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 50913508#.





Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

