Opera Limited (OPRA) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), one of the world's leading browser providers and an influential player in the field of integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, CFO, will present and host investor one-on-one meetings at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference and the Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference in New York City, NY.



Event Details:

UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Grand Hyatt New York, New York, NY

Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

Location: Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

A copy of the investor presentation and a webcast of the Raymond James presentation will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

