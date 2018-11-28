Telix and Nihon Medi-Physics to Collaborate on Actinium Renal Cancer Therapeutics

MELBOURNE, Australia, KYOTO, Japan and TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) ("Telix", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR), and Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. ("NMP"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of radiopharmaceuticals and related products in Japan, have today announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement to jointly evaluate the feasibility of 225Ac-labeled (actinium) antibodies for the treatment of clear-cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC).



In order to materialize "Theranostics" (a concept of integrating therapeutics and diagnostics), NMP is actively developing alpha-emitting radionuclide (such as 225Ac)-based therapeutic pipeline, following the decision to build a new R&D site to produce radionuclides including 225Ac. In comparison to other types of radionuclides, alpha-emitters have relatively higher energy to damage cancer cells and shorter energy deposit range to minimize damages to the peripheral normal cells. Therefore, 225Ac, an alpha-emitting nuclide, is expected to have significant clinical potential for the treatment of cancer via nuclear medicine techniques. The parties will collaborate to apply NMP's novel linker chemistry to Telix's anti-CAIX antibodies and jointly conduct proof-of-concept studies.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan President, Dr. Shintaro Nishimura stated, "Part of the attractiveness of this collaboration with NMP is that Telix's 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250) PET imaging tracer also targets CAIX, and can therefore select patients for therapy. Through this important collaboration with NMP, we hope make ‘theranostics' a reality in Japan."

NMP President, Mr. Hisashi Shimoda noted, "NMP views ‘theranostic' radiopharmaceuticals as a growth driver for our business. This collaboration with Telix, who is extensively developing products in the oncology field, is expected to impact positively on our business strategy. NMP has long-standing experience and skills in the manufacture and supply of radiopharmaceuticals, and Telix's product portfolio, combined with our expertise, will together contribute greatly to moving closer toward the real ‘Theranostics.'"

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com .

About Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.

Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. Is a joint venture between Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) and GE Healthcare (UK). As the leading company in nuclear medicine industry, it engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high quality radiopharmaceuticals that are considered useful for diagnosis and treatment of various health problems.

None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration or the Japanese PMDA.

