Geron to Host Analyst and Investor Event on December 10, 2018

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) today announced that the Company's analyst and investor event will take place in New York, N.Y., on Monday, December 10, 2018. Management will be joined by clinical investigators from both IMerge and IMbark who will reprise oral presentations from the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting occurring in early December, as well as discuss the unmet medical need in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Azra Raza, M.D., Chan Soon-Shiong Professor of Medicine and Director of the MDS Center in New York, will review data from Part 1 of the ongoing Phase 2/3 IMerge clinical trial of the telomerase inhibitor imetelstat in patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, including more mature efficacy and safety data from the combined initial and expansion cohorts presented at ASH.

John Mascarenhas, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine in the Myeloproliferative Disorders Program of the Tisch Cancer Institute, Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will review data from IMbark, the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of imetelstat in patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis, including more mature data from the extension phase of IMbark presented at ASH, including median overall survival.

Analysts and investors in attendance will be able to ask questions of the investigators during the question and answer session following the presentations. In addition, the Company will also discuss its development plans for imetelstat, including the start of the Phase 3 portion of IMerge by mid-year 2019.

About Geron

Geron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding that the Phase 3 portion of IMerge will begin by mid-year 2019 and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, to enable patient screening and enrollment of the Phase 3 portion of IMerge to begin by mid-year 2019; (ii) whether imetelstat is safe and efficacious, and whether any past or future efficacy or safety results may cause the benefit-risk profile of imetelstat to become unacceptable; and (iii) whether the transition of the imetelstat program from Janssen Biotech, Inc. to the Company proceeds on a timely basis to enable the Phase 3 portion of IMerge to begin by mid-year 2019. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors," including Geron's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

