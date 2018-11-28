ACWA Presents Emissary Award to John Woodling

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 13th annual Emissary Award to John Woodling, Executive Director of the Regional Water Authority (RWA) in Sacramento and well-respected ACWA Board Member. Presented at ACWA's 2018 Fall Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.



"John Woodling exemplifies what it means to be a public servant and leader," said Brent Hastey, President of the ACWA Board of Directors. "In addition to his many years of dedicated service in the Sacramento region, John has helped advance numerous critical statewide water issues at ACWA, such as comprehensive groundwater sustainability management and urban water conservation."

During his time on the ACWA Board of Directors, Woodling has served as a valuable member of the association's Groundwater, Water Management, and State Legislative committees. He helped create an ACWA policy framework document related to sustainable groundwater management in California, and was actively involved in developing the State's 2017 "Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life" policy document.

Woodling is a licensed professional geologist, certified engineering geologist, and certified hydrogeologist in California. He holds a Bachelor's degree in geology and a Master's in hydrogeology. Prior to his time as Executive Director at RWA, Woodling worked at the California Department of Water Resources, managing groundwater programs and directing development of the State's Integrated Regional Water Management Program.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627