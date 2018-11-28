SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Ternium S.A.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Ternium S.A. ("Ternium" or "the Company") (NYSE:TX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Ternium's Chairman Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, "The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela's Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca's group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit." To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

