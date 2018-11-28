VDart and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Enter into a Partnership for Executive Education for their Global Leaders

ATLANTA, Georgia, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDart announces a partnership with IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Tiruchirappalli. IIM is one of the leading management education institutions in India. Over these years it has created many thought-leaders and has distinguished alumnus who are shaping the world socially and intellectually.



The partnership between VDart and IIM Tiruchirappalli will focus on delivering a long term and holistic leadership development program. The objective of the program is to help VDart leaders continue to learn, grow and hone their professional skills.

"I am so excited for us to be part of this amazing learning program," says Sidd Ahmed, President and CEO of VDart Inc. He said, "I am sure such learning initiatives are key differentiators in how we are intentional about investing in people. We want to offer the best executive education for grooming our next generation's global leaders – and in turn they create value and impact in our business and teams working with them. The intention and effort truly serves our larger purpose and stays true to our vision."

The program is delivered in phases covering varied strategic management topics and helping VDart envision the ecosystem of growth better. VDart has been growing rapidly in the last few years and such initiatives are imperative to business and help companies stay relevant.

"IIM Tiruchirappalli, a leading institution in the frontiers of management domain, helps global companies by sharing industry insights and delivering cutting edge research. In this regard, we are proud to associate with VDart, a fast growing global organization, with an aspiration to develop leaders who are forward-thinking. Companies who invest and nurture leaders through customized leadership development programs reap enormous benefits which will go a long way in sustaining the organizational vision," says Satish Maheswarappa, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consulting, IIM Tiruchirappalli.

"It's our honor to partner with IIM Tiruchirappalli and co-create our leadership development curriculum. As we continue to transform ourselves, our people-first agenda helps us to be focused on creating global leaders, improving the employee experience and fueling our growth by investing in our people. We are truly excited for this partnership," says Oliver Sam, Vice President - Strategic Transformation Group, VDart Inc.

The program kicks-off on Nov 30th with the senior leadership team attending the first executive education program on leading and managing growth. VDart has planned more sessions in the coming months for their leadership teams.

