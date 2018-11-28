Ooma to Present at the UBS 46th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference on December 4, 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, has been invited to participate in the UBS 46th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference, which is being held December 3-4, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt New York, New York.



Ooma management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 4 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma's website, ooma.com.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma's groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and a smart video camera that put consumers in charge of protecting their homes. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

