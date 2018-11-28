Key Energy Services to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) ("Key" or the "Company") will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.



Marshall Dodson, Key's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 4:10 p.m. EST / 3:10 p.m. CST. The presentation will be available via a live webcast. To access the webcast, a replay of the webcast and slide presentation, go to www.keyenergy.com, select "Investor Relations" and click on the menu titled "Upcoming Events".

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

