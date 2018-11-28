RF Industries Announces Order for Honolulu Rail Transit Project

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it has received an order from STANLEY Access Technologies, a division of STANLEY Security, ( https://www.stanleyaccess.com/doors/transit-doors-gates ) to provide wiring harnesses and electro-mechanical assemblies on behalf of the Honolulu Rail Transit Project, an urban rail rapid transit system under construction in Honolulu County that will connect Pearl Harbor memorial to Honolulu airport. The wiring is for platform screen doors designed to keep pedestrians safe from the railway.



"We are delighted to receive this order and to continue our participation in this project as the sole provider of wiring harnesses and electro-mechanical assemblies for the next phase of construction," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. "This order represents a nice win for our OEM business, and a further diversification of our business within the transportation sector. The award of this additional business reflects our ability to provide high quality products with a fast turnaround time and a high attention to customer needs and details."

The entire Honolulu Rail Transit Project includes 21 stations. RF Industries participated in a partnership role in the completion of the first nine stations and beginning with this order, the Company will be solely providing the assemblies on the next four stations, which are expected to be completed by April 2019. RF Industries is also optimistic it will be able to participate in the building of the remaining eight stations.

The Honolulu Rail Transit Project was established in 2005 with the support of federal, state and local officials to provide an efficient and reliable transportation alternative for Honolulu's congested urban corridor. The project provides for a rail transit route running from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center, with stations at 21 key commuter and visitor destinations, including Aloha Stadium, Pearl Harbor, Honolulu International Airport and downtown Honolulu, Oahu's core commercial and business center. The elevated rail system will not be affected by accidents or congested streets and highways and will deliver riders to their destination on time, every time. The first section of the rail system, from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, is slated to begin operating in 2020, and the entire route will be operational in 2025 when the remaining segment to Ala Moana Center is completed.

