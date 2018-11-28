MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo Tech Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at the Wells Fargo Tech Summit in Park City, UT.



The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. Mountain Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events-and-presentations/events . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 7,400 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 40 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

