CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, ADNT and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company's IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading, including failure to disclose that the China Banking Regulatory Commission and three other Chinese regulators had issued rules in 2016 requiring peer-to-peer lending companies to appoint qualified banking institutions as custodians and disclose their use of deposits. On November 21, 2017, news outlets reported that China's Financial Stability and Development Committee ("FSDC") had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies. Following this news, Jianpu's shares fell over 38% in three days and closed at $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 - June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was "solidly on track" to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient's core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient's core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not "on track" at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (2) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (3) as a result, Evoqua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

