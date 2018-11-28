DNB Financial Corporation Appoints James Malloy Chief Commercial Lending Officer

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF), the parent company of DNB First, National Association, today announced the appointment of James A. Malloy as Chief Commercial Lending Officer. Mr. Malloy joins DNB First with more than 30 years of commercial banking experience. In his new role, he will lead the bank's Commercial Lending and Treasury Management teams.



"We're thrilled to welcome a commercial lender of Jim Malloy's caliber to our team," said William J. Hieb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings deep relationship management experience and knowledge of the greater Philadelphia market to DNB First, and he'll provide outstanding leadership to our Commercial Lending and Treasury Management teams."

Over the course of his career, Mr. Malloy has held a number of senior management positions in commercial lending, with experience in sales, underwriting, regulatory compliance and strategic planning. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Lending Officer for Conestoga Bank's Commercial Banking Group, where he significantly increased loan production while instituting credit administration standards and portfolio management efficiencies.

"DNB First is known as a quality lender with an intense focus on customers and the community," said Malloy. "I look forward to working with Bill and the team to deliver financing solutions and banking services that help businesses in our region grow and succeed."

About DNB Financial Corporation

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose bank subsidiary, DNB First, National Association, is a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 15 locations. DNB First, which was founded in 1860, provides a broad array of consumer and business banking products, and offers brokerage and insurance services through DNB Investments & Insurance, and investment management services through DNB Investment Management & Trust. DNB Financial Corporation's shares are traded on NASDAQ's Capital Market under the symbol: DNBF. We invite our customers and shareholders to visit our website at https://www.dnbfirst.com . DNB's Investor Relations site can be found at http://investors.dnbfirst.com/ .

