PetSmart® Unveils New Ways to Celebrate the Holidays with Pets Including Holiday Toys, Treats and a Visit from Santa

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holidays upon us, PetSmart, the largest pet specialty retailer, has plenty of ways for pet parents to include their pets in this year's holiday festivities. With PetSmart's huge selection of holiday toys, treats and stocking stuffers, pet parents are sure to find the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with their pets.



This year's holiday toy collection features quirky favourites and classic characters sure to please all pets. Toys and décor that offer a nod to classic fan-favourites like holiday trees , snowman squeakers and Santa Claus flatties will have tails wagging. For cats, a catnip-filled toy featuring tutu wearing mice are playful gift ideas, along with holiday ball cat toys . Pet parents can also give the gift of comfort this holiday season with cuddler beds featuring seasonal designs for cats and dogs. For the pets that prefer cozying up by the fire, PetSmart also offers a holiday blanket and moose toy duo.

PetSmart is also here to help families incorporate small pets into the celebration. Get guinea pigs party-ready with cute costumes like Santa , an elf and even an angel . Make fish tanks more festive with a gingerbread house ornament or a floating Santa .

Holiday-inspired treats are a fun way to spoil pets over the holidays. PetSmart's Pet Holiday cookie assortments feature delicious flavour combinations like apple cinnamon and peppermint . Pets can also countdown Santa's arrival with advent calendars from Bosco and Roxy's and Nutrience .

From ugly sweaters to rustic apparel and accessories, PetSmart offers plenty of options to get pets photo-ready for the holidays. The holiday reindeer sweater is a PetSmart fan-favourite featuring a hip reindeer in glasses that is also available for small pets . No one can resist a cute pup in antlers , which makes this lightweight headpiece perfect for those holiday photos. For pets that don't like a lot of fuss, collars and accessories offer an easy way to style your pet. Dogs will look dapper sporting a plaid holiday tie or the red holiday package bow collar .

The holidays are the perfect time to get dogs (and cats!) looking and smelling great before guests arrive. Because cold weather has arrived, extra-hydrating treatments like the Coconut "Spaw" package will help alleviate dryness and bring back moisture and shine to their coats.

Free Photos with Santa in Stores

Santa Claus is coming to PetSmart! Pet parents and families across Canada are invited to attend the free Santa Claus events taking place over two weekends in December.

Photos with Santa Claus

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16

12 – 4 p.m. local time

PetSmart is hosting two weekends of Santa Claus photo events at all of its stores nationwide. This annual event gives pet parents the opportunity to have their pets' photo taken with Santa. At the event, pet parents will receive a free digital photo from PetSmart and can snap photos with their own device.

For more holiday gift ideas, browse PetSmart's Holiday Shop or visit www.petsmart.ca .

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,300 associates and operates more than 130 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 260,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

