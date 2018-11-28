Veritex Holdings, Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval for Green Bancorp, Inc. Merger

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) ("Veritex" or "the Company"), the parent holding company of Veritex Community Bank, today announced Veritex received the regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas required to complete the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, dated as of July 23, 2018 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Veritex, MustMS, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), and Green Bancorp, Inc. ("Green"), the parent holding company of Green Bank, N.A. ("Green Bank"), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, (i) Merger Sub will merge with and into Green, with Green continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritex, (ii) immediately thereafter, Green (as the surviving corporation) will merge with and into Veritex, with Veritex as the surviving corporation, and (iii) immediately thereafter, Green Bank will merge with and into Veritex Bank, with Veritex Bank continuing as the surviving bank (collectively, the "Merger Transactions").



The Merger Transactions are expected to close on or about January 1, 2019, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions described in the Merger Agreement.

