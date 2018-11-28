Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of their Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Related Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, ending November 30, 2018, on Thursday, January 10, 2019, after market closing.



The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss their financial and operating results. The conference call will be followed by the Annual Shareholders' Meetings at 11:30 a.m. at the Centre Mont-Royal in Montréal, Québec (2200 Mansfield Street).

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ . The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570

International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

SOURCE:

Patrice Ouimet

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-764-4700 INFORMATION:

Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-764-4700



