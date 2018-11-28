Dr. Stock's Latest Product Offers Instant Relief For Hemorrhoids

Glenwood Springs, CO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Stock's Bottom Saver is a welcomed, affordable addition to the existing line of hemorrhoid symptom products. Every bottle contains a mix of essential oils and vitamins that softens toilet paper and provides instant relief.

"I am on [my] 2nd bottle of Bottom Saver," said one customer who suffers from colitis. "As a result, it's very soothing and effective. It's the best thing I have found for my hemorrhoids."





As demonstrated in the product video, the liquid drops don't tear or deteriorate toilet paper. Each bottle contains approximately 555 drops and costs only $3, making Dr. Stock's Bottom Saver a great value compared to hemorrhoid creams and related products (only 1-3 drops are needed per use). The bottle's small, leak-proof design makes it easy to carry in a bag or purse, allowing for portability, convenience, and discretion.





"My Mom has very bad hemorrhoids," said another customer. "She has tried every option including tucks, prep H, suppositories, hygiene wipes, etc. Bottom Saver gives here fairly good relief."





Though primarily used by people with hemorrhoids, Dr. Stock's Bottom Saver can also be used by those with sensitive skin and other bathroom-related sensitivities.



Interested customers can order online at http://4dsbs.com. Existing customers can reorder by calling 970-945-9536 or emailing products@4dsbs.com.

