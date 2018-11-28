Private Bancorp of America, Inc. to Present at Sandler O'Neill Winter Bank Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)



Private Bancorp of America, Inc. ("PBAM") announced today that Thomas V. Wornham, President and CEO of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. and CEO of CalPrivate Bank, and Rick L. Sowers, President of CalPrivate Bank, will meet with analysts and investors on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Sandler O'Neill Winter Bank Conference in Newport Beach, California.

The presentation materials used by PBAM's executives will be available on the CalPrivate Bank website at: www.calprivate.bank prior to the event.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills and El Segundo as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer 5-Star Rated Bank and is rated as one of the Top 200 Safest Banks in America by Deposits.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham

President/CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(858) 875.6900

