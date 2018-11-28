Photronics to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, is scheduled to announce financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, before the market opens.



Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investor" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com . Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks . Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America in accordance with product designs provided by customers. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com

