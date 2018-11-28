SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 24, 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE:JT) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Jianpu American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Jianpu's initial public offering ("IPO") of shares on or about November 16, 2017. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jt.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.



On November 16, 2017, Jianpu commenced its IPO selling 22.5 million shares at $8.00 per share.



The Complaint alleges that: (1) the Company's IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading; (2) on November 21, 2017, news outlets reported that China's Financial Stability and Development Committee ("FSDC") had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies; and (3) following this news, Jianpu's shares dropped over 38% in three days and closed at $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in JT you have until December 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

