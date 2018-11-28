Windstream CFO & Treasurer Bob Gunderman to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Gunderman, chief financial officer and treasurer of Windstream, will speak at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.



A live webcast of the event will be available at investor.windstream.com. The webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact:

David Avery, 501-748-5876

david.avery@windstream.com

Investor Contact:

Chris King, 704-319-1025

christopher.c.king@windstream.com