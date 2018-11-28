DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 3, 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TGTX) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tgtx.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about the Company. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants: (1) deceived the investing public regarding TG's prospects and business; (2) artificially inflated the price of TG common stock; and (3) caused plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase TG common stock at inflated prices.

On September 26, 2018, TG Therapeutics revealed that it could not proceed with the interim analysis of UNITY-CLL as a result of the Data Safety Monitoring Board trials, and that these trials determined that the data was not mature enough to continue. Following this news, TG Therapeutics dropped 44% to close at $5.15 per share.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

