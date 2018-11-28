Join Varonis at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2018 and Learn How to Avoid the Most Common IAM Failures

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, invites Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2018 attendees to join a session to learn how to ensure your IAM deployment doesn't fail to protect what matters most: your data. The conference takes place December 3-5 in Las Vegas.



Varonis invites attendees to visit booth #607 for 1:1 product demonstrations. Attendees will get a live look at the Varonis Data Security Platform, which locks down sensitive enterprise data and monitors user behavior to prevent data breaches, reduce risk, and help organizations meet strict compliance and auditing requirements.

Varonis Highlights at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit:

During expo hours, head to booth #607 to learn more about the Varonis Data Security Platform, demo the latest security technology, and discuss how to gain control of your sensitive information and restrict access on a need-to-know basis. Expert Session: Varonis Technical Evangelist Brian Vecci will present "Is Your Unstructured Data Ready for IAM?" on Wednesday, December 5 at 10:45 a.m. in Augustus III, Emperors Level. Many organizations aim to manage unstructured data with IAM, but to ensure success must overcome issues like unique permissions, inconsistent inheritance, and overexposed or stale data first. Join Varonis and learn how to address these issues and make your IAM projects successful.

Varonis Technical Evangelist Brian Vecci will present "Is Your Unstructured Data Ready for IAM?" on Wednesday, December 5 at 10:45 a.m. in Augustus III, Emperors Level. Many organizations aim to manage unstructured data with IAM, but to ensure success must overcome issues like unique permissions, inconsistent inheritance, and overexposed or stale data first. Join Varonis and learn how to address these issues and make your IAM projects successful.

Additional Resources:

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com .

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2018, had approximately 6,350 customers worldwide - comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including financial services, healthcare, public, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education, media and entertainment and technology.

News Media Contacts: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Mia Damiano Merritt Group 703-390-1502 damiano@merrittgrp.com