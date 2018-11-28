Phoenix Life Sciences International Announces Angus Stewart as Company's New Agriculture and Horticulture Senior Advisor

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC:PLSI) ("Phoenix Life"), an international adaptive healthcare solutions company, today announced that Angus Stewart has joined the company as the Agriculture and Horticulture Senior Advisor.



Angus Stewart has over two decades of experience specializing in horticulture and is currently an Agricultural and Horticultural Scientist and Consultant Plant Breeder of approximately 100 commercially released plant cultivars. He is an Honorary Research Associate at the University of Tasmania and has been involved in multiple significant studies including several on the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Additionally, Stewart has extensive experience with plant breeding techniques of all levels and is well versed in the best practices for the production and extraction of botanical active ingredients like cannabinoids.

"As Phoenix Life Sciences International continues to expand its reach to help more patients in need, we are proud to add such a well-respected horticulturist like Angus Stewart to the team," said Phoenix Life Sciences International CEO Martin Tindall. "We are excited to have such highly-skilled and passionate advisors joining with us to achieve our mission of shifting global healthcare."

Stewart is the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Horticulture Award and the Allan Seale Award for Services from the New South Wales, Australia Nursery and Garden Industry Association. He is a published author and has written several papers and books on plant propagation and gardening. He has already created a production plan for the 50 acres of medicinal cannabis Phoenix Life plans to cultivate in the new year.



"After thorough research into the benefits of medical cannabis and botanical pharmaceuticals, I am excited to join Phoenix Life Sciences' mission of transforming the future of global healthcare," said Angus Stewart. "I believe that my expertise will allow me to help cultivate the best ingredients for the many pharmaceutical products the company intends to offer."

To learn more about Phoenix Life Sciences International, please visit https://plsi.co/#about .

About Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.

