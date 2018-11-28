Identiv to Showcase Solutions Portfolio for U.S. Government Agencies and Integration Partners at New Federal Headquarters Open House

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) announced that it will demonstrate its full portfolio of solutions for the U.S. federal government during the Hirsch by Identiv Federal Headquarters Open House on December 6, 2018 in Arlington, Va. Hirsch has been a trusted provider of physical access control systems of the highest security and quality to U.S. federal government customers for over 36 years.



Event: Hirsch by Identiv Federal Headquarters Open House

Date: December 6, 2018

Location: New Identiv Federal Headquarters | Arlington, Va.

With its recent acquisition of Thursby Software Solutions, Inc., Identiv has further strengthened its focus on the U.S. federal government. The open house will provide an opportunity for government agencies and integration partners to see Identiv's end-to-end Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) solution in action, tour the new Identiv Federal Headquarters, network with colleagues and industry experts, and see live demos of the full government solutions portfolio:

Please join the Identiv government team for networking, appetizers and drinks (served all afternoon), and live demos. To RSVP for the Hirsch by Identiv Federal Headquarters Open House, please fill out this form .