Identiv to Showcase Solutions Portfolio for U.S. Government Agencies and Integration Partners at New Federal Headquarters Open House
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) announced that it will demonstrate its full portfolio of solutions for the U.S. federal government during the Hirsch by Identiv Federal Headquarters Open House on December 6, 2018 in Arlington, Va. Hirsch has been a trusted provider of physical access control systems of the highest security and quality to U.S. federal government customers for over 36 years.
Event: Hirsch by Identiv Federal Headquarters Open House
Date: December 6, 2018
Location: New Identiv Federal Headquarters | Arlington, Va.
With its recent acquisition of Thursby Software Solutions, Inc., Identiv has further strengthened its focus on the U.S. federal government. The open house will provide an opportunity for government agencies and integration partners to see Identiv's end-to-end Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) solution in action, tour the new Identiv Federal Headquarters, network with colleagues and industry experts, and see live demos of the full government solutions portfolio:
- HSPD-12, PIV, and FICAM
- GSA APL for 1301 and 1302
- Federal government smart card readers
- Power over Ethernet Hirsch Mx-1 Controllers
- 3VR video intelligence and analytics
- Government-grade Thursby software solutions
- Wireless Lock Integrations with Hirsch Velocity
Please join the Identiv government team for networking, appetizers and drinks (served all afternoon), and live demos. To RSVP for the Hirsch by Identiv Federal Headquarters Open House, please fill out this form.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.
