Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Ioannis Dedes MD to Its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced that it has added to its advisory board - Dr. Ioannis Dedes, MD an Interventional Radiologist and Interventional Oncologist. Dr. Dedes is a founding member of the Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO), and Director of Endovascular Interventional Radiology Department at Interbalkan European Medical Center located in Thessaloniki, Greece.



"Dr. Ioannis Dedes brings a wealth of experience to our group," said Grigorios Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. "Dr. Dedes's addition to our board will provide strategic and tactical support to our enterprise healthcare process, as well as our business development."

Dr. Ioannis Dedes stated: "I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Cosmos Holdings team and excited about the future of the Company."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece & in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations contact:

Steve Carr

312-780-7211 / scarr@dresnerco.com