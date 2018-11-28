Summer Infant Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Infant, Inc. ("Summer Infant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SUMR), a global leader in premium infant and juvenile products, today announced that Paul Francese has been appointed as the Company's new Senior Vice President and CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Francese replaces William Mote, who has resigned to pursue other professional interests.



"Paul's extensive experience in global operations, manufacturing and profit enhancement – as well as his knowledge of the Company and overall leadership skills – make him an ideal member to rejoin our executive team at this stage of growth," said Mark Messner, President and CEO. "We welcome Paul back to Summer Infant and look forward to executing on our three-pronged strategy to achieve higher financial performance through product innovation, brand differentiation, and enhanced channel distribution.

"At the same time, on behalf of the Company I would like to thank Bill Mote for his many years of service to Summer Infant and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Due to this management change, the Company has decided not to present at the upcoming LD Micro Conference (December 4, 2018) previously announced.

Paul Francese Bio

Mr. Francese most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Rain Carbon Inc., a global chemical company, which he joined in 2015. From 2012 until 2014, Mr. Francese served as Summer Infant's CFO and, prior to that, spent eight years as the Chief Financial Officer of OCI Enterprises. During the past 35 years, Mr. Francese has held positions at various levels of increasing responsibility at Cannondale Bicycle Corp., Pitney Bowes, FCI/Berg Electronics Group, Huffy Corporation, Litton Industries, United Technologies, and General Electric. He holds a BA from Rutgers University and an MBA from the University of New Haven.

About Summer Infant, Inc.

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium infant and juvenile products which are sold principally to large North American and international retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories including nursery, audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, nursery products, strollers, booster and potty seats, swaddling blankets, bouncers, travel accessories, highchairs, swings, and infant feeding products. For more information about the Company, please visit www.summerinfant.com .