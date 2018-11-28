Maropost Names Global Human Resources Leader Sara Schroeder as VP of People

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maropost, the innovating force in Customer Engagement technology, announced that Sara Schroeder will be joining the company as Vice President of People. Schroeder brings over 15 years of experience in both large, Fortune 25 and small, growth organizations, with a focus on fostering company cultures of engagement and excellence.



Schroeder comes to Maropost from Signal, where she most recently served as the company's VP, Head of Global Human Resources, building and scaling the company's team—increasing headcount by 40% and establishing Signal's newly opened Melbourne, Australia office. Prior to working at Signal, Schroeder served as HR Business Partner for Press Ganey, where she designed employee development programs—built to grow leadership from within Press Ganey.

Over the course of her 15-year career, Schroeder has always championed employee-friendly culture and work-life balance programs as a means to improve employee involvement, performance, and dedication. This drive to keep culture at the heart of companies drew her to Maropost—where her plans to build and enhance the company's culture are set to attract the world's top tech talent to Maropost's rapidly expanding team.

As Maropost's VP of People, Schroeder will be heading the company's global recruitment strategy, scaling the company's employee base to meet the company's continued growth. In addition, she will be heading Maropost's employee programs—encouraging a culture of ownership, excellence, and collaboration—from the company's U.S. office, located in Chicago, IL.

"People are the driving force behind Maropost," says Ross Paquette, Maropost Chairman and CEO. "This has always been true on the customer end, and now, with Sara on board, this will be even truer on the employee end—we're building out the team that's going to take us to the next level."

"This is an exciting time to join Maropost," says Schroeder. "With so many positions open across our Toronto, Chicago, and Chandigarh offices, I'm ready to bring in the right talent to grow and scale Maropost. We're looking for the best and we're looking to give them the best once they're here."

About Maropost

Maropost is a fully unified customer engagement platform, designed to provide a single solution for all areas of business—across marketing, commerce, service, clienteling, referral, and more. Connecting brands with their customers, Maropost unifies customer data to create unified customer experiences. We're changing the way organizations operate through technology—breaking down divides between and within departments, so companies can truly understand and engage their customers. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Maropost is trusted by brands like DigitalMarketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, SHOP.com, and Yext. Learn more at https://www.maropost.com/ .

