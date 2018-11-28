CenturyLink CTO Andrew Dugan Joins MEF Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to announce that Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink, has joined the MEF Board of Directors . Dugan is welcomed by a Board comprised of experienced service and technology provider executives and other experts who are guiding the organization's ambitious MEF 3.0 initiative to transform the communications industry.

Mr. Dugan recently became CenturyLink's CTO after serving as the company's Senior Vice President of technology planning, network architecture, and security. Prior to joining CenturyLink, he served in CTO and other roles at Level 3 Communications. Dugan has more than 30 years of experience in building communications networks and services platforms.

"We are thrilled to see Andrew quickly join the MEF Board of Directors so soon after accepting his new role at CenturyLink. The Board will be able to leverage his industry knowledge and expertise to gain a new perspective on how MEF 3.0 will impact the worldwide adoption of assured services across automated networks," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "We look forward to seeing the advancements that the vibrant MEF community will achieve in the coming year with the guidance and support of our world-class Board and leadership team."

"As a a global leader in SDN-enabled Ethernet devices and dynamic services, CenturyLink is strongly committed to working with MEF to enable next-generation network services that help businesses and their customers excel in the digital economy," said Dugan. "I look forward to working with the Board to advance the MEF 3.0 framework."

The MEF Board of Directors is focused on expanding MEF's ecosystem of service providers, technology vendors, and other companies committed to building a global ecosystem of MEF 3.0 automated networks to advance on-demand, cloud-centric services with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.

MEF Board of Directors & Advisory Director:

Nan Chen, CENX Advisor, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Senior Vice President, Global Data Sales and Presales, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President Business Products, Verizon

Kevin O'Toole, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Comcast Business

Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Michael Strople, President Allstream, Managing Director – Canada, Zayo Group

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services

Rami Yaron, Senior Director SDN/NFV Solutions, NEC/Netcracker

Jean-Claude Geha, SVP International Services & Technology Delivery, Deutsche Telekom AG; Chairman Deutsche Telekom Pan-Net (Advisory Director)

About MEF

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF recently introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, and Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.mef.net .

Additional resources: