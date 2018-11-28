Sustainable Brands Reveals Initial Conference Details for Annual Flagship Conference

San Francisco, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Brands® recently released the event brochure for its annual flagship conference: SB'19 Detroit. More than 3,000 business leaders are expected to gather June 3-6, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan to learn how brands can stay relevant by delivering the Good Life consumers seek today, marked by balanced simplicity and connections to family, community and the environment. The conference will provide early indicators of brands achieving this goal with success, and provide frameworks for brands looking to stay ahead of the curve.





"The marketing community has deeply influenced our society and planet by turning citizens worldwide into consumers. The negative environmental, social, psychological and physical implications are now evident, and consumers are starting to see it," says KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder and Chief Executive, Sustainable Brands. "It's time to put our muscle behind righting the imbalances we have created. It will take a concerted and coordinated effort, but we can do it, and the global Sustainable Brands community is already taking the lead."

SB'19 Detroit is a world-class interactive event offering thought-provoking conference programming and a multitude of opportunities to network and collaborate with attendees. Early conference highlights include:

5 unique program tracks that support SB's new "Brand Transformation Roadmap" – Brand Purpose, Brand Influence, Operations, Products & Services, & Governance – to help brands build the capacity to Deliver The Good Life to current and future consumers.

More than 300 world-renowned speakers, including Tara O'Shea, Director, Forests & Land Use at Planet , Carly Huey, HR Manager for Retail and Corporate Employees at Patagonia and Dune Ives, Executive Director at Lonely Whale . Kate Heiney, Head of Global Sustainability at C&A , and Jonah Sachs, author of Unsafe Thinking: How to be Nimble and Bold When You Need it Most.

, Carly Huey, HR Manager for Retail and Corporate Employees at and Dune Ives, Executive Director at . Kate Heiney, Head of Global Sustainability at , and Jonah Sachs, author of The SB Innovation Expo, where nearly 100 multinational brands, solution providers, agencies, nonprofits and entrepreneurs will showcase the ways they are innovating for good. The Innovation Expo will be divided into 11 industry-specific pavilions, which include: Good Mobility, Good Technology, Good Materials, Good Fashion, Good Finance and others.

Innovation Labs - collaborative workshops, where attendees will use design thinking principles to co-create solutions to specific market challenges, from plastic pollution to conservation in the face of increasing urbanization.

A series of special events, including evening receptions in the SB Innovation Expo, an SB Gather party, community field trips, and attendee-led meetups throughout the week.

Along with Presenting Sponsor BASF, several companies and organizations have committed to support the event, including 3M, Braskem, Caesars Entertainment, Cone Communications, Detroit CVB, Keurig Dr Pepper, One Tree Planted, Inc., Plastics Industry Association, South Pole, The Humane Society, Tides, Trex Company, Unifi, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Vinyl Business Sustainability Council. Leading brands who are driving impact in their market sector are encouraged to share their initiatives in Detroit. For sponsorship inquiries, email the Sustainable Brands team at engage@sustainablebrands.com or call 1.415.626.2212.

SB'19 Detroit is scheduled for June 3-6, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. To learn more, download the conference brochure or visit www.SB19Detroit.com. Early bird pricing is available until January 1st, 2019.





About Sustainable Brands

Sustainable Brands ® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today's business and brand leaders to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community learning and engagement throughout the year. Sustainable Brands is hosted by Sustainable Brands Worldwide, a division of Sustainable Life Media headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

