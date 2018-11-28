Boingo Awarded the Wireless Rights for Two Major MTA Projects in New York

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider that serves consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, announced that it has been selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York to design, build, operate and maintain wireless services for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Atlantic Branch and Grand Central Terminal East Side Access facility. After extensive evaluation, the MTA chose Boingo for its technical and operational expertise as a provider of neutral host cellular DAS and Wi-Fi networks.



"Securing the wireless rights for not one, but two MTA projects is a significant win for Boingo that demonstrates our strong leadership position as the service provider of choice in the transportation vertical," said David Hagan, chairman and CEO, Boingo. "These long-term agreements represent two of our largest DAS venue agreements in company history, extending Boingo's high-density wireless networks to some of LIRR's most trafficked terminals, while covering more than 15 miles of tunneling. We look forward to growing our New York footprint and working alongside the MTA to satisfy the growing demands of connected passengers."

East Side Access is one of the largest transportation infrastructure megaprojects underway in the U.S. that will bring LIRR service to Grand Central Terminal. When completed, it will serve approximately 162,000 customers per day, providing a faster and easier commute from Long Island and Queens to the east side of Manhattan in a new eight-track terminal and concourse that features 25,000 square feet of retail space.

The Atlantic Branch project encompasses LIRR's Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, Jamaica Station in Queens and the Atlantic Avenue Tunnel that connects the two locations. Atlantic Terminal is LIRR's second largest terminal, after Penn Station. Jamaica Station is one of the busiest transportation hubs in the country, connecting LIRR, subway, bus, and the AirTrain to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition to its work with the MTA, Boingo holds wireless agreements with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to deliver connectivity solutions at the World Trade Center Transportation Hub; John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), and Newark (EWR) airports; the Port Authority Bus Terminal; and the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com .

CONTACT Melody Walker Director, Marketing Communications mwalker@boingo.com 424-256-7036