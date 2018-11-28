Applift Appoints Maor Sadra as New Chief Executive Officer

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applift , a leading mobile ad tech company, today announced the appointment of Maor Sadra to Chief Executive Officer. Maor has been with Applift since 2014, as Vice President Strategic Development, rising to the role Managing Director & Chief Revenue Officer in 2015. Applift's Co-Founder, Tim Koschella, hands the reins of CEO to Sadra as Applift continues to roll out its new Mobile Journey Advertising solution on the heels of its recent rebranding.



"I am extremely proud to have spent the last six and a half years building Applift into the leading mobile advertising company that it is today," said Koschella. "Applift is in a great position to embark on a new era of growth under Maor's expertise and leadership as it continues to build out its business."

"Under Tim's leadership, Applift has flourished to great heights and truly delivered on our vision of empowering app publishers and brands to harness the power of mobile app advertising," said Sadra, Applift's new CEO. "I look forward to leading the company now as we continue to deliver performance, innovation, and best-in-class services to our clients along the entire customer journey."

With more than 15 years of experience on both the supply and demand side, Sadra has played a fundamental role in driving the growth of Applift across countries and customer verticals. His time as CRO has led Applift to major business and client relationship expansions. He is well-positioned to continue carrying out the company's vision to help brands and advertisers reach and convert their mobile audiences.

"We are all very grateful for Tim's tireless efforts in growing Applift into the flourishing company it is today," said Jan Beckers, Founder and Chairman of HitFox Group. "We're thrilled that Maor will be stepping in to continue our mission and drive the expansion further as CEO. His contribution was a major ingredient for the success of the last years and we look forward to further profitable growth under his leadership."

Applift's recent rebrand in support of its new solution, Mobile Journey Advertising, has already brought great success to clients and recognition for the company. Sadra assumes the role of CEO immediately to see out the continued vision and success of Mobile Journey Advertising. The company is also planning to expand its footprint beyond the existing offices. For more updates from Applift, please visit www.applift.com

About Applift

Applift is a leading mobile ad tech company that empowers businesses to connect with and activate customers in a mobile-first world by creating the next-generation platform for advertisers to reach and convert their audiences on mobile. Applift's solutions are designed to deliver results at every point of the customer journey. Through Applift's Mobile Journey Advertising solution, app advertisers across the globe can connect with their target audiences, acquire new users and activate and re-engage existing users to become true customers.